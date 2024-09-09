Randy Pittman Jr. knows Saturday's Big 12 opener at TCU is a statement game for UCF.

After two easy wins against outmatched opponents, the stakes will be a lot higher in Fort Worth.

"We only won six games last year," Pittman said. "We just want to come out and prove ourselves as a team that has a shot. Competing for the Big 12 championship is one of our goals. We want to prove that's who we are."

Pittman said there's a different feeling in the building this week.

"Guys are very excited," Pittman said. "I came in the facility today. Today's one of our off days. Most of the team's in there right now getting prepared for the game. So just seeing that urgency to prepare for this team is very exciting. We're ready."

Pittman, a sophomore tight end, has caught three passes for 52 yards through the first two games. He was one of UCF's top performers against Sam Houston, grading an 88.0 according to PFF.



