UCF four-star tight end signee Kylan Fox has arrived early in Orlando to take part in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Wednesday, Jan. 3. A few days later, he'll officially become a college freshman when he starts the spring semester.

Rivals.com caught up with Fox during Friday's UA game media day.

Fox made waves last summer when he committed to UCF. What made the Knights stand out?

"Just the family environment, the people in the building," Fox said. "It felt like a family in Orlando. UCF has always been on me ever since I got the offer. Ever since they started recruiting me it felt like a family and that's what stood out."

Florida State came in second, while Fox acknowledged he did consider Mississippi State late in the process. He was locked in UCF though.

What can UCF fans expect?

"I'm just a guy that likes to put my head down and work," Fox said. "I'm a team player. I put the team before me. I'm a tight end with a receiver-type body and I can also block."

What does he need to continue to work on?

"Just being able to block in the box a little more, showing that I can be a true tight end," Fox said.

The UA Next All-America game will kick off next Wednesday at 4 p.m. from Camping World Stadium with TV coverage on ESPN.

Fox will represent "Team Fire" along with fellow UCF signee and defensive back Jaylen Heyward. Another UCF signee, linebacker Qua Birdsong, will line up on the other side for "Team Ice."



