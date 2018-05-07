Josh Heupel and the UCF Football staff reeled in an elite speedster from Texas for their second commitment in the Class of 2019.

Ryan O'Keefe, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver from Round Rock High School near Austin, made his pledge on Monday just a couple days after taking an unofficial visit to Orlando.

"UCF hit me up a few weeks ago and said they were really interested," O'Keefe said. "Coach (Darrell) Wyatt came to my school and talked to my coach about me. He wanted to get me down there for a visit. It seemed like they were ready to offer, but Coach Wyatt said Coach Heupel wanted to meet me and I guess wanted to offer in person."

O'Keefe and his mother flew to Orlando on Friday and spent the entire weekend in the area.

"I talked to the coaches (on Friday night) and then spent most of Saturday with them, eating breakfast and lunch and touring the school," O'Keefe said. "My mom and I were actually talking about committing before we went. Orlando as a city is a lot like Austin, just in a different state. The people at UCF were so nice. We just got a genuinely good feeling from everybody."

What stood out the most?

"I really liked their dedication to academics," O'Keefe said. "They have really good support with tutors. I loved the facilities. I loved the people. They all seemed genuine. Not just the coaches either, everybody there was so welcoming."