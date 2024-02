A week after Friday Knight Lights, UCF is set to host another mega recruiting event on campus.

Around 50 top prospects will be in Orlando meeting with coaches, touring facilities and then heading over to Addition Financial Arena to watch the men's basketball team take on No. 23. Oklahoma.

The visitors include a couple Class of 2024 signees: QB EJ Colson and DB Jaylen Heyward.

One of the bigger headliners is DB Tae Harris, whom Gus Malzahn personally visited earlier this week.

Here's a look at some of the top names expected: