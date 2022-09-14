UCF travels to "Paradise" this Saturday night to face in-state rival FAU.

Willie Taggart, whose coaching career includes previous stops at South Florida, Oregon and Florida State, begins his third season at FAU. His Owls enter the game with a 2-1 record with wins against Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana and a road loss at Ohio.

FAU's offense is led by quarterback N'Kosi Perry, a sixth-year player who began his career at Miami.

UCF owns a 3-0 lead in the all-time series with victories in 2003, 2018 and 2019, but optimism is high in Boca Raton this could be the best opportunity for the Owls to take down the Knights.

We caught up with Zach Weinberger, FAU beat writer for the Palm Beach Post, to talk about the state of FAU heading into this matchup.

