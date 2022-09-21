UCF welcomes Georgia Tech into the Bounce House this Saturday when toe meets leather at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. It's the return game of a home-and-home series that began in Atlanta in 2020, which was a 49-21 Knights victory.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-2, which includes a win against FCS Western Carolina (35-17) and losses to Clemson (41-10) and Ole Miss (42-0). Most schools would have the same record against that schedule, but the start has raised the temperature level on head coach Geoff Collins' hot seat. He has a 10-27 overall record early into his fourth season on The Flats.

There are many ties between the two schools. George O'Leary is a former head coach at both GT and UCF and he's expected to be in attendance for this game. GT AD Todd Stansbury, who may be on the hot seat himself, spent three years at UCF from 2012-15. And Collins' GT staff includes several former UCF assistant coaches, notably Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach Brent Key. At one time, Key was thought to perhaps be UCF's heir apparent to O'Leary who would eventually take over as head coach.

During our conversation with Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOnline.com on the Rivals.com network, we talk about the state of Georgia Tech football, the status of Collins and Stansbury, who fans might like to see if a head coaching change is made, the recruiting and NIL landscape at GT and finally about this game including players to watch in the White & Gold.

