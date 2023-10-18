UCF will make their first ever trip to Norman this Saturday to take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, a team that's riding high at 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12 following their 34-30 win against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

OU of course is led by QB Dillon Gabriel, the former UCF Knight who transferred out of Orlando following the 2021 season. Gabriel has emerged as one of the top players in college football and a Heisman Trophy contender, particularly for his late-game heroics in the win against UT. Another notable tie: OU's offensive coordinator is Jeff Lebby, a former UCF assistant under Josh Heupel that interviewed for UCF's head coaching job in February 2021, a position that ultimately went to Gus Malzahn.

To get the lowdown on Oklahoma, I caught up with Brandon Drumm, co-publisher of OU Insider on the Rivals.com network. Drumm, who has a long history covering OU, talked about the quick turnaround under second-year head coach Brent Venables, what Dillon Gabriel has meant to the program and much more, including some advice and tips for UCF fans traveling for the game.



