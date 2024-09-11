Content Loading

Big 12 play is here! UCF heads to Fort Worth this Saturday for their first-ever matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, a program that played in the National Championship just two years ago. Both teams are 2-0 overall and looking to make a conference statement in a game that will be nationally televised in prime time by FOX. To get ready, UCFSports.com connected with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Insider to talk about TCU. After becoming exiled in non-power leagues following the breakup of the Southwest Conference, TCU enjoyed a meteoric rise into national prominence during the 2000s. Triebwasser was there for it all, beginning as a student in the late 1990s. There were some lean early years. During her freshman year in 1997, TCU finished 1-10 with their sole win being against rival SMU. Dennis Franchione took over in 1998, guiding TCU to three consecutive bowl games and a pair of WAC Championships. "Like I always tell people, I was in the stands (in 1998) when LaDainian Tomlinson set the then single game rushing record in college football with 406 yards against UTEP," Triebwasser said. "I was there at that game, probably wasn't paying attention, but I was there. We knew they just kept handing it off to No. 5 and he just kept getting long runs." Gary Patterson, then TCU's defensive coordinator, took over for Franchione in 2000 after his boss left for Alabama. Patterson would go on to lead TCU to six conference championships, the pinnacle of his tenure occurring between 2008-11. with a 47-5 overall record. That span included three top-10 finishes and a perfect undefeated season in 2010 which was capped off by a Rose Bowl victory against Wisconsin. "The Rose Bowl win was one of those moments where I just knew that things were gonna be different for this program," Triebwasser said. "I bawled my eyes out, despite the fact I was there as credentialed media, at the end of the Fiesta Bowl. In October 2011, TCU was invited to join the Big 12 as a replacement school for Texas A&M, which was departing for the SEC. The Horned Frogs began Big 12 play in 2012. "That Rose Bowl is one of those just really magical memories for TCU fans, that perfect season with Andy Dalton at the helm," Triebwasser said. "That basically earned them an invite to the Big 12. And I don't think there's a TCU fan, myself included, that didn't tear up when they got that invite. We knew that TCU had a seat at the table for the foreseeable future." Patterson's tenure ended after the 2021 season. Sonny Dykes, the head coach at crosstown rival SMU, took over in 2022. His first season had perhaps the most improbable run in the College Football Playoff era, leading the Horned Frogs to the National Championship Game where they fell to Georgia. "I just think it's really special to get to have seen TCU dig itself out of the depths and out of the path to nowhere, much like UCF, and end up somewhere where they do have a national brand and national respect and can expect to be invited to the playoffs if they do what they need to do.. It's pretty cool to have been a part of it and to watch the journey because of how long and treacherous it was."

In his first season at TCU, Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl before falling to Georgia in the title game.

Triebwasser says the City of Forth Worth has done a tremendous job of embracing TCU, which is one of the smallest Power Four schools by enrollment. "And because the university is so small, you have classes with the athletes," Triebwasser said. "You get to know those guys. You see them around campus. They become just members of the community. And even though they are treated special like every great college athlete is, they do feel more like it's just a place they get to go to school and be regular people and then hopefully show out on Saturday nights." Triebwasser says TCU has a tremendous game day atmosphere, which was thanks in large part to former AD Chris Del Conte who is now at Texas. "They have Frog Alley, which is super family friendly," Triebwasser said. "There's games, there's giveaways, there's activities. There's a lot going on. They often have live music. "You'll see the Frog Walk, which is where the football players walk. That's a big deal on campus. "The atmosphere and the food inside the stadium is exceptional. They do a happy hour pregame where they open up at like an hour or two hours early and they do discounted food and drinks. "The tailgating scene is, I think for a school our size is really, really incredible. And it stretches to the very outskirts of campus. I mean, there are people that are parking a 20 minute walk from the stadium that are tailgating. "There's great setups. Everybody is very, very friendly. Like that's one thing I've noticed. I've actually seen this throughout the entirety of the Big 12. You go walk around the parking lots, someone's gonna offer you a beer. Somebody's gonna offer you something to eat. They're gonna welcome you and they're gonna give you crap because you're wearing the wrong colors, but they're still gonna want you to join them and be a part of the experience."

Amon G. Carter Stadium has an official capacity of 46,000, though more than 53,000 fans packed it in for last year's home game vs. Colorado.

As for in-stadium atmosphere, Triebwasser says TCU holds their own. "It's a great atmosphere, a great experience," she said. "I think the in stadium entertainment is really, really exceptional. I think they do a great job of keeping people active and engaged. "And because it's a night game, because it's a blackout game, I have a feeling that you're gonna get, like, as long as it stays close early on, the very best of TCU fans. I think that people are gonna be super hyped up for this. And we're small, but the stadium should be loud. It should be electric, that you'll see a lot of the pyro and the different things that make the stadium atmosphere cool." Parking can be a bit tricky. There are multiple churches around campus that sell parking spots. One spot to check out is the University Christian Church on the corner of University and Cantey, which offers $40 cash parking. As for the local delicacy, Triebwasser declares Texas BBQ reigns supreme. She recommends Goldee's BBQ, which is a bit on the outskirts, as well as Woodshed Smokehouse. Hurtado Barbecue Restaurant in Arlington is also a great option. Top eateries within walking distance of TCU include Dutch's Legendary Hamburgers, Fuzzy's Tacos and Poop Deck Bar and Grill. As for bars, Triebwasser likes The Usual and Thompson's.

TCU QB Josh Hoover.