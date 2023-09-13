UCF hosts Villanova this Saturday at the Bounce House with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+. To get ready for the matchup, we caught up with Marc Narducci, a longtime Philadelphia-based reporter who has covered it all in the City of Brotherly Love, including all the city's pro sports and college teams. After a long career with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Narducci now focuses his time as the co-host of "This Week in Villanova Football" and writes for HERO Sports in addition to part-time broadcasting with ESPN+.

Villanova is 2-0 to start the 2023 season, which includes wins against Lehigh (38-10) and Colgate (42-19). The Wildcats finished 6-5 in 2022 and were predicted to finish No. 7 in the 15-team Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Villanova has an experienced roster. Their top offensive players are all graduate students: QB Connor Watkins, OL Michael Corbi, RB Jalen Jackson and WRs Jaaron Hayek and Rayjuon Pringle. Defensively, Villanova is led by LB Shane Hartzell, LB Brendan Bell, DE Jake Reichwein, S Elijah Glover and CB Isas Waxter.

The Wildcats are coached by Mark Ferrante, who took over for Andy Talley as head coach prior to the 2017 season and has been with the Villanova program since 1987. He was on staff when they won the FCS National Championship in 2009 and as head coach has led the team to two playoff appearances in 2019 and 2021.