UCF welcomes Auburn DT Lee Hunter to transfer class

Lee Hunter, a defensive tackle who was the highest-rated recruit in Auburn's 2021 recruiting class, announced Thursday he is transferring to UCF.

Hunter, who graduated from Blount High School in Mobile, Ala., reunites with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn whom he initially committed to in December 2019. Rated the nation's No. 121 overall prospect, No. 11 defensive tackle and No. 4 player in Alabama, Hunter also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and many others coming out of high school.

As a senior, Hunter tallied 54 tackles, 20 TFL and 4.5 sacks on his way to first team All-State and an invitation to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

The 6-foot-4-321 pounder redshirted this past season under new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hunter is a massive addition for the future of the Knights' defensive line with the potential to become an immediate impact player. Hunter joins fellow Auburn teammate Kobe Hudson in UCF's 2022 transfer class. Hudson was Auburn's No. 1 receiver this past season.

UCF's transfer class currently stands at nine players, all of whom are enrolled this spring:

OT Tylan Grable (Jacksonville State)

LB K.D. McDaniel (Kentucky)

LB Terrence Lewis (Maryland)

DB Koby Perry (Austin Peay)

QB John Rhys Plumlee (Ole Miss)

OT Ryan Swoboda (Virginia)

WR Kobe Hudson (Auburn)

TE Kemore Gamble (Florida)

DT Lee Hunter (Auburn)



