UCF welcomes 'hometown hero' Zane Durant to campus
UCF's top defensive end target, Zane Durant, made his long-awaited visit to campus Thursday afternoon. The Lake Nona four-star prospect has been a focus of head coach Gus Malzahn and staff since they arrived in February.
"I had a great visit," Durant said. "I was there about five hours talking with the staff, touring the school and seeing the facilities."
Durant said he spent the most time with defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram.
"It was really nice being able to meet them," Durant said. "They were so genuine. Everything they said on the phone was real. They showed me different presentations, facts about the school, stuff like that. Everybody was so genuine."
One of the highlights was being able to sit in on a defensive ends meeting.
"I was able to see what they do, and I got to meet a few players like Big Kat Bryant," Durant said. "Coach Ingram introduced me to him. He was cool. We talked a little bit about UCF and how he's liking it."
His sister Gabby Durant is a former track and field star at UCF, so he was already familiar with the campus. Still, he enjoyed being able to see it from a recruit's point of view.
"We got to see around the school which I already had an idea of," Durant said. "I hadn't seen the football facility. They just changed the walls in there and they have a new set up in the weight room with some new technology. The indoor facility is getting a new turf. So a lot of changes."
Favorite part of the day?
"The space uniforms," Durant said. "That was the highlight."
As it tradition, players put on the UCF uniform for a photo shoot and walk out into the Bounce House. The space uniforms are always a big hit.
Durant and his family also spent a lot of time with Malzahn and his wife Kristi.
"It was cool," Durant said. "Coach Malzahn talked about his history and told me about some of his top players that went to the League. We mostly talked about small things, like family and stuff like that. My mom, sister and I went to eat with him and the coaches."
Durant recently announced a top six that included UCF, Miami, Ole Miss, Indiana, West Virginia and Penn State. He spoke a little more about why he thinks so highly of the Knights.
"I really appreciate the fanbase," he said. "They're showing me a lot of love, saying I'm the hometown hero. The coaching staff is just unreal. They kept it real. Everything they say is genuine."
Durant visited Miami earlier this week and has visits scheduled to Indiana, West Virginia and Penn State for later in the month. He's going on a "bus tour" this weekend and will see several schools in the Southeast. He wasn't exactly sure of the itinerary, but knew Florida State and Georgia Tech would be among the stops.