UCF welcomes 'hometown hero' Zane Durant to campus

UCF's top defensive end target, Zane Durant, made his long-awaited visit to campus Thursday afternoon. The Lake Nona four-star prospect has been a focus of head coach Gus Malzahn and staff since they arrived in February.

"I had a great visit," Durant said. "I was there about five hours talking with the staff, touring the school and seeing the facilities."

Durant said he spent the most time with defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram.

"It was really nice being able to meet them," Durant said. "They were so genuine. Everything they said on the phone was real. They showed me different presentations, facts about the school, stuff like that. Everybody was so genuine."

One of the highlights was being able to sit in on a defensive ends meeting.

"I was able to see what they do, and I got to meet a few players like Big Kat Bryant," Durant said. "Coach Ingram introduced me to him. He was cool. We talked a little bit about UCF and how he's liking it."

His sister Gabby Durant is a former track and field star at UCF, so he was already familiar with the campus. Still, he enjoyed being able to see it from a recruit's point of view.

"We got to see around the school which I already had an idea of," Durant said. "I hadn't seen the football facility. They just changed the walls in there and they have a new set up in the weight room with some new technology. The indoor facility is getting a new turf. So a lot of changes."