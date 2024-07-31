Chauncey Magwood is eager to earn a spot within UCF's primary wide receiver rotation.

The former Kentucky player transferred in prior to last season and appeared in the first four games before opting to redshirt in order to preserve a year of eligibility. He finished with four catches for 40 yards.

He's poised to take on a much bigger role in 2024.

"I want to contribute to the team the best that I can," Magwood said. "Everybody has got personal goals on the team, but I'm a team player. I want to achieve both. I want to do whatever I can as a player to help us be better than last year and be better than every team in the Big 12, and just be the best in the nation."

If Magwood plays anything like he does in EA Sports College Football 25, he's going to have a great season. The video game has taken the gaming world by storm since its July 19 release. In the game, Magwood is one of UCF's best players.

"It's crazy," Magwood said. "The last one was (NCAA Football) 14. I played it as a kid and now I'm in the game. The ability to play as yourself in the game (is amazing)."

Magwood said it's been a fixation for the entire team.

"At the conference (media day) a few of the guys played it there and when they came back everybody had questions," Magwood said. "I didn't know my rating. When I finally got to play it, I'm on it all night. I'm still playing it to this day. It's camp and you're tired, but I'm playing the game. All my boys back home are saying they had this many yards or receptions playing me. I'm like okay."

Magwood also offered his perspective on UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson, a transfer from Arkansas who arrived in January.

"One thing I can say about KJ is he didn't come here to improve his stats in order to get to the NFL," Magwood said. "He came here to win and be a part of the team, and lead. I've seen a lot of good things from him. He wants to be a great player, teammate and quarterback."

Like the rest of his teammates, Magwood said a big focus this year is to finish games. UCF lost too many close games a year ago.



