Gabriel Davis' next stop is Buffalo.

The former UCF wide receiver was drafted by the Bills with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round.

"Bills Mafia, excited to be part of the family," Davis said afterward in a video posted to the Bills' Twitter account. "Ready to get to work. Ready to have a great season, great year. Glad you guys took the opportunity on taking me. I won't let you guys down. Here with my familiy here in Florida, we're blessed and happy to be part of the team."

Davis, a former local star at Sanford's Seminole High School, committed to UCF in the summer prior to his senior season. Other schools that offered at that point included Appalachian State, FAU, FIU, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Ohio, South Alabama, South Florida and Troy.

He was initially projected as a future tight end, but remained at wide receiver when he enrolled in the summer of 2017. He made an instant impact his freshman season with 27 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns, starting every game as a major contributor to UCF's National Championship squad.

Following Tre'Quan Smith's departure to the pros, his role greatly enhanced in 2018 as he emerged as the Knights' top receiver with 53 catches, 815 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

The success continued into his 2019 junior season, a year in which he broke UCF's single-season receiving record with 1,241 yards. He led the team with 72 catches and 12 touchdowns as well. He was not only a repeat first team All-AAC pick, he also appeared on PFF's All-America third team.

For a career, Davis' 23 touchdown receptions are second-most in UCF history, his 2,447 receiving yards put him seventh on the all-time list and his 152 receptions are 10th.

"I think he's got a great future as a pro wide receiver," UCF wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt said in an earlier interview. "He's got a pro body. He can make all the plays. He can go deep. He can play across the middle. He's got the physical size to play early in his career. His drive and football IQ will allow him a chance to play early."



