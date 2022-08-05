UCF made a big-time summer addition from the transfer portal in Javon Baker, a former four-star wide receiver who had spent the last two seasons at Alabama.



As a freshman with the Crimson Tide in 2020, Baker saw action in nine games with two catches for 15 yards. Last season in 12 games, he reeled in seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. He has also played special teams.



Baker originally was set to transfer to Kentucky, but following a change of plans committed to UCF in June.



The Georgia native has already drawn rave reviews for his play early in preseason camp, particularly for his playmaking ability to go up and pull down catches while being covered. Those are usually called "50-50 balls," but Mikey Keene says with Baker it's more apt to say "75-25."

Baker said he knew Gus Malzahn from his high school recruitment, so a relationship was already in place when he was looking for a new home.

"UCF reached out. One of my best friends, Kobe Hudson, told me it would be a good match. In high school, we almost went to the same high school so now we're matched up at UCF."

Hudson of course is UCF's wide receiver transfer from Auburn who enrolled in January. Baker said he's been friends with him for about five or six years.

"He was recruiting me when I came back to the portal," Baker said.