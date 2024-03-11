The spotlight is now on Kobe Hudson, who looks to step up as a leader in UCF's wide receiver room. He talks about the first day of practice and working with quarterback transfer KJ Jefferson.

Highlights:

Hudson said he's building a great relationship with his new QB, KJ Jefferson, he says he can talk with him on and off the field.

He's focused on becoming a better leader and setting the right example. He wants to be a role model.

Hudson said freshman WR Bredell Richardson is coming along. He listens and he's eager to get better. He makes plays.

KJ brings great leadership and swagger. That swagger is something they've been missing.

Asked about Javon Baker's NFL Combine performance, Hudson says he may not be the fastest but he's got the best hands and runs the best routes.







