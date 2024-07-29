Entering his third year in the program, Xavier Townsend is poised to become one of UCF's go-to receivers.

As a sophomore in 2023, Townsend was UCF's third-leading receiver with 33 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns. More will be expected of him this year.

"It feels good," Townsend said. "I'm feeling real comfortable with everybody. Comfortable with KJ (Jefferson), with the play calling and everything like that. So going into camp with a certain type of comfortability means a lot."

Gus Malzahn's "fiery" demeanor was the talk of the day. Townsend loves seeing it.

"Oh, that excites us," he said. "Excites me for sure. You know, just having that coach that has that winner in him. That's who you want to play for. So for it to come out the way it's coming out, I really love it because I feel like I have that in me as well."

Beyond Kobe Hudson and Townsend, who could be stepping up as UCF's other primary options at receiver?

"I feel like we have a deep receiver room," Townsend said. "Trent (Whittemore) right now, he's making some great plays. We've got Varr (Auburn transfer Ja'Varrius Johnson). We've got Chauncey (Magwood). We've got a lot of players that could fill that role. But right now, I think Trent is doing a great job."