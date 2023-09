UCF's 2013 football team is one of the best in school history, capping off their conference championship season with a 52-42 victory against Baylor in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. It was an iconic moment on the journey for why UCF is in the Big 12 today.

To coincide with this Saturday's inaugural Big 12 home game against Baylor, UCF is honoring the team on the 10-year anniversary of that special season.

In commemoration, UCFSports.com reconnects with three standout players from that team: Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP and linebacker Terrance Plummer, center Joey Grant and offensive tackle Chris Martin.

The trio shared their memories about that 2013 season and all the pivotal moments leading up to the Fiesta Bowl. All spoke of their appreciation for head coach George O'Leary for molding them into the players and men they became.