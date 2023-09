UCF and Boise State will clash this weekend on the Blue Turf! Brandon Helwig and Carson Ingle talk ball with Bronco Bleymaier and former Boise State student-athlete Connor Johnstone. And being one of the more popular UCF road trips this season, we'll get advance intel on the Boise scene and what to expect.

Be sure to check out Bronco's YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BroncoBleymaier