After a disappointing 0-3 start in the Big 12, UCF faces their toughest test yet at No. 6 Oklahoma. The Sooners of course are led by a former Knight, QB Dillon Gabriel, now solidly in the Heisman Trophy discussion. Can UCF hang with OU? What needs to happen if UCF is to make a run in this final half of the season?

We kept it in the family for this FanCast edition, chatting with Sean Barakett (@UCF_Problems & One Knight Stand podcast host) and former UCF player Mac Loudermilk, who was a punter from 2014-18.