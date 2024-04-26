Tre'Quon Fegans is finally a Knight.

The former four-star prospect was a UCF target in the Class of 2022 before signing with Alabama. Then a year ago, Fegans was pursued again during his first time in the transfer portal when he ultimately chose USC.

The native of Alabaster, Ala., committed to UCF Friday night. Other schools linked during this recruitment included Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Maryland, Memphis and UAB.

Fegans redshirted during his true freshman season at Alabama in 2022. He played cornerback at USC in 2023, appearing in six games and starting two including the Trojans' 42-28 win against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. He finished with nine tackles and a season PFF grade of 65.5.

Fegans is UCF's third spring transfer portal commitment, joining safety Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State) and defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (Miami).

Could the commitment of one Fegans lead to another? The Knights are also recruiting Tre'Quon's younger brother Anquon Fegans, who is a four-star safety in the Class of 2025. Anquon recently visited during spring practice.



