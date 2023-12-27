UCF has landed a big transfer portal target.

Daylan Dotson, a defensive end from UT Martin, announced his commitment Wednesday a couple weeks after his visit. Tulane, Texas A&M, Houston, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were among his other offers.

The Savannah, Ga., native spent four years at UT Martin and was an All-American and All-Conference player. He combined for 16.5 sacks the past two seasons.

UCF sees him as an edge rusher who can make a big impact.

"They're losing Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and they need a veteran guy to come in and play," Dotson told UCFSports.com. "Not just walk on the field, but try to replace the production they're losing. I was watching their bowl practice and I really feel I could play with them.

"Coach (Kenny) Ingram thinks I can be an every-down edge that can rush the passer. He said he could tell I have great football knowledge so I'd fit in right away. I was impressed that he did his research on me. I want to come in and be an impact, not just a third-down guy."

As for his visit, Dotson loved his time at UCF.

"I like the campus," Dotson said. "It's big, but you have everything you need right there. You don't really have to leave campus unless you want to. The weight room and facilities were great. They have everything you need. Orlando is a beautiful city."

Dotson loves the fact he'll be playing for head coach Gus Malzahn.

"Growing up, I was a diehard Auburn fan," Dotson said. "I had a Cam Newton jersey. Him telling me that he feels I can play and go to the next level, that he can help me achieve my NFL dreams, that was surreal."

Dotson, who is 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, will have one year of eligibility remaining. His ultimate goal is the NFL.

"This is my last year so I'm transferring up to get my draft grade higher," Dotson said. "Some people go in the portal for money. I'm going strictly to develop. I want to improve my draft grade from like a 6th or 7th round to a Day 1 or 2 guy, top 3-4 rounds.

"At UTM, we played teams like Georgia, Boise State and Tennessee and I played well in those games. I think a full season of playing teams like that will help my draft stock."





2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Charlotte)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)



