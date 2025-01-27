Valdosta DB Jalon Copeland feeling the love from UCF

Valdosta (Ga.) cornerback Jalon Copeland visited UCF on Saturday and left knowing he's one of the Knights' top targets in the Class of 2026.

Copeland made the trip with his friend and teammate Prince Jean, who also was offered.

"Everything was really smooth," Copeland told UCFSports.com. "Coach (Brandon) Harris is a great guy and has a record for producing great talent. He made it known that I'm their first priority on their board. He said he's gonna be on me hard every day. He loves my game, my film and thinks I'm the top corner in the country."

His current offer list includes Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and many more.

Copeland said he'd announce a top 10 list later this spring. He likes UCF a lot though.

"I have a big cousin there, Kylan Fox," he said. "I love the atmosphere, the fans and the coaches. The guys are a family. I know it's really smooth to play for UCF and be in Orlando."



