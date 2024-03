UCF Basketball finished their inaugural Big 12 regular season with a 7-11 conference record, earning the No. 12 seed in the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship, which begins Tuesday in Kansas City. The Knights will play in the early game on Tuesday, squaring off against No. 13 Oklahoma State with a 12:30 p.m. EST tip. The winner will advance to play No. 5 seed BYU on Wednesday.