UCFSports - Video: Greg Lovelady reflects on series win at No. 1 Ole Miss

UCF head baseball coach Greg Lovelady, who had to miss the first four games of the 2021 season due to quarantine, finally was able to join his team for their road series at No. 1 Ole Miss. UCF took the first game on Friday 3-2, then split Saturday's doubleheader. In the first game of the day, the Knights lost a 6-5 heartbreaker as the Rebels came back in the ninth to walk it off. In the second game, UCF didn't back down with a dominating 7-2 win to secure the series.