Video: Oviedo UCF Charge On Tour - Terry Mohajir, Gus Malzahn & More

UCF fans converged on Oviedo on the Park for the final May installment of the Charge On Tour. The two-hour event featured meet & greets and autographs with UCF coaches, followed by a presentation that included speeches from President Alexander Cartwright, AD Terry Mohajir, basketball coaches Katie Abrahamson-Henderson and Johnny Dawkins and football coach Gus Malzahn.

Time stamps to skip to a specific portion are available by going directly to the Youtube link.



