 UCFSports - Video: Sights & Sounds from the 36-33 loss to Cincinnati
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 00:29:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Sights & Sounds from the 36-33 loss to Cincinnati

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

A compilation of clips from UCF's 2020 Bounce House finale against No. 7 Cincinnati.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}