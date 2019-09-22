Video: Sights & Sounds from UCF's 35-34 loss at Pitt
Thousands of UCF fans traveled to Pittsburgh to see the No. 15 Knights take on the Pitt Panthers. Unfortunately for UCF, their 25-game regular season winning streak came to an end. A montage of clips inside and outside Heinz Field.
Several thousand UCF fans made the trip to Pittsburgh to cheer on the Knights against Pitt. This short clip includes the moments right before and immediately after Otis Anderson's punt return touchdown in the third quarter.