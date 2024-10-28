Video: Ted Roof gives final press conference, day after losing to BYU

in other news
OL Adrian Medley Press Conference - BYU Week
Adrian Medley is a fifth-year senior and starting left guard.
Tim Harris Jr. talks Jacurri Brown
Quarterback Jacurri Brown made his UCF starting debut last Saturday at Iowa State.
Ted Roof reflects on Iowa State
There was good and bad for UCF's defense last week at Iowa State.
Gus Malzahn Press Conference - BYU Week
After a crushing loss at No. 9 Iowa State, UCF returns home for another big challenge as No. 11 BYU visits.
UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 38-35 loss at Iowa State
A closer look at the offensive performances.
in other news
OL Adrian Medley Press Conference - BYU Week
Adrian Medley is a fifth-year senior and starting left guard.
Tim Harris Jr. talks Jacurri Brown
Quarterback Jacurri Brown made his UCF starting debut last Saturday at Iowa State.
Ted Roof reflects on Iowa State
There was good and bad for UCF's defense last week at Iowa State.
BREAKING: UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof was fired by head coach Gus Malzahn Monday morning. On Sunday night, the veteran coach spoke to the media about their 37-24 loss to BYU and this week's upcoming Space Game vs. Arizona.
- WR
- WR
- OT
- WR
- CB
- RB
- S
- C
- ILB
- WDE