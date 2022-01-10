Virginia offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda is learning what it's like to be recruited the second time around.

A member of the Class of 2017, the Clermont, Fla., native was a late bloomer coming out of Windermere Prep with just a lone offer from UVA. He's since developed into one of the ACC's top offensive linemen.

After an initial redshirt year, the 6-foot-10, 325-pounder starting earning playing time and starts, ultimately becoming the full-time right tackle starter in 2020 and 2021.

Now he's in the transfer portal looking for a fresh opportunity for his final year of college football.

UCFSports.com caught up with Swoboda on Monday evening, fresh off his weekend official visit to check out the hometown Knights. He's planning to announce his college decision on Wednesday morning.

We're all learning about the transfer portal and being recruited the second time around. You're an older guy, already graduated from Virginia. What has this process been like for you?

Swoboda: "It's different for me because in high school I had one offer. It was a lot easier back then. I didn't have to do much work at all. It's been good. A lot of schools reached out and were interested. It was cool talking football with a bunch of football guys. I loved that part about it. I've had different conferences reach out. I've narrowed it down to Penn State, Miami, UCF, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State. All have great things to offer and I've learned about all these different programs. It's been a fun process for me."