Ezaiah Shine's visit to UCF on Saturday was more than just watching a practice. It was a day he won't forget.

That's because afterward the Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek defensive back was told he had an offer from the Knights.

"I've been talking to Coach (David) Gibbs," Shine said. "He talked to me a few weeks ago and said he wanted me and my parents to come over and watch practice. So we were able to come up today. It was good. I loved the intensity of their practice. Everybody was moving around and going fast. It was a good experience."

He got the good news afterward.

"Coach Gibbs brought me to his office and told me how he's been watching my film and how he likes me," Shine said. "He said I'd be a good fit on their team. It was a great feeling. When I was with him, he made me feel like I was at home. Like a family thing. I felt like I was on the team already."

Some schools are recruiting Shine as a safety, though he said UCF likes him at cornerback.

"Coach Gibbs said I've got good length on me and I'm fast and physical," Shine said.

He also met personally with head coach Gus Malzahn.

"He was a nice person," Shine said. "He was very cool and excited me to have me there. He said he'd like to come back so he could give me a ride in his BMW i8."

A return visit is happening soon - Shine said he'll be in attendance next Friday night for UCF's spring game.

"I love the environment at UCF," Shine said. "I've been to a game before the crowd was going crazy."

Other offers include Ole Miss, Iowa State, Kentucky, Tulane, West Virginia and Georgia Tech. He is also talking to coaches from Oregon State and Virginia and thinks they could be close as well.



Shine was one of many high-profile recruits visiting on Friday and Saturday. Other prospects on campus included Andrew Brinson, Anthony Carrie, Caleb Dozier, Chasen Johnson, D.J. McCormick, Christian Peterson, Ethan Profitt, Bredell Richardson, Juan Gaston, Joseph Ionata, Josh Alexander-Felton, Sincere Edwards, Peter Pesansky, Waltclaire Flynn, Eddy Pierre-Louis, David Stone, Booker Pickett, Canon Pickett, Solomon Williams and Ziyare Addison.





