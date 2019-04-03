Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek speedster Marvin Scott III attended UCF's scrimmage on Wednesday and afterward got some good news from the coaching staff.

"Super excited to receive a full scholarship offer from the University of Central Florida!," Scott tweeted.

Recruited as a running back, Scott elaborated on how the day went.

"I was at practice and it was amazing, a lot of energy!," he said. "The coaches and players felt like family and the whole place looks great. What stood out most is how they care for the athletes. They were saying that it's all family and they care a lot about their lives."

As a junior, Scott rushed for 1,220 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games played.

"They said that I would fit in their offensive plan," Scott said. "They want to have different kinds of backs in the back field."

Other offers include Marshall, North Carolina, Appalachian State, Kentucky, FIU, Tulane, Louisville, Colorado State, Nebraska, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Bowling Green, UAB, Purdue, UConn, Duke, Boston College, Michigan, Utah, Virginia Tech and Georgia Southern.

Scott isn't ready to put out a full list of favorite schools, but UCF would be on it.

"UCF is definitely in the top," Scott said.