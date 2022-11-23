Matt Grothe is undoubtedly one of the iconic figures in the history of the War on I-4.

The Lakeland native was South Florida's starting quarterback during their successful early years as a member of the Big East, including the 2007 season when they made it all the way to No. 2 for one week that October. He was also a perfect 4-0 against UCF, the latter three of which he was the starter.

For our War on I-4 preview, I was honored to have Grothe join me to reminisce on those early days of the series and his thoughts about the future of the rivalry.

Among UCF fans, Grothe, along with former head coach Jim Leavitt and former president Judy Genshaft, has always been regarded as a something of a villain as he never shied away from taking shots at the school up the street. After the 2007 game in which USF won 64-12, Grothe's postgame comments riled up UCF fans even more.

"It's nice to score 64 points," Grothe said at the time. "It's not like we were trying to run up the score. If we were, we could have scored more."

Prior to the 2008 game, the first-ever meeting in the Bounce House, Grothe told the story of how UCF students got hold of his cell phone number and barraged him with calls and messages before the game. His father was even the subject of a threat.

While the 2007 game is a sore spot among UCF faithful, Grothe said the most satisfying War on I-4 win during his career was that 31-24 overtime victory in 2008.