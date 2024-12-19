Washington OL Gaard Memmelaar commits to UCF

UCF has landed its third transfer portal commitment from former Washington offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar.

It's a huge pickup as the Knights need multiple starter-ready offensive linemen. Memmelaar was the Huskies' starting left guard this past season.

It's been a multi-year development process for Memmelaar, an Idaho native who enrolled at UW in January 2020. He didn't see any game action his first two years in Seattle, then played in four games in 2022. Right when it looked like he was ready to move into the rotation, Memmelaar suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023 season. Once fully recovered, Memmelaar earned a starting position in 2024.

He has at least one year of eligiblity remaining and possibly a second with a medical redshirt.

Memmelaar, who has officially signed, joins Tulsa defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. and Maryland defensive back Brandon Jacob in UCF's transfer portal commitment class.



