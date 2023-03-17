Willis McGahee IV impressed with UCF
UCF has made a big impression on Willis McGahee IV.
The defensive prospect from Miami-Columbus recently spent a day in Orlando to meet with the coaching staff. He's had a longtime offer from the Knights, dating all the way back to early 2022.
"I've been talking a lot to Coach Kenny Ingram and Coach Gus Malzahn," McGahee said. "They told me I could play edge and linebacker, like a buck. That's what I want to do. They said they like the way I get off, how I'm aggressive. I can pin the corner and I'm athletic. That's why they think I can play both edge and linebacker. I want to blitz and sack the quarterback. I'd fit perfect in their scheme."
His father was a star running back at Miami who went on to have a successful decade-long NFL career. The younger McGahee is making his mark on the other side of the ball.
"I've been playing defense my whole life," McGahee said. "I like hitting people."
