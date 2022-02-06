WR Kobe Hudson: 'I believe in Coach Gus'

Kobe Hudson, who was Auburn's No. 1 receiver last season, recently made the move to reunite with Gus Malzahn at UCF in Orlando. Last week he appeared at his first UCF press conference.

"I made the decision because when I went to Auburn, Coach T-Will and Gus made me feel at home," Hudson said. "I already had a relationship with them from my freshman year at Auburn, so I felt this would be a good place because I know they care about the kids on the team."

The former LaGrange (Ga.) Troup star didn't know much though about UCF prior to entering the transfer portal.

"I believe in Coach Gus," Hudson said. "I put my all into him and I know he's gonna put his all into me. It was a no-brainer. I really didn't know too much, but I know wherever Coach Gus is it's going to be a winning program."

In 2021, Hudson led the Tigers with 44 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns. The addition gives UCF a formidable returning group between Hudson, Ryan O'Keefe and Jaylon Robinson.

"As a receiving corps, we're all different," Hudson said. "We've got guys fast guys, guys that can go up and catch and we've got route runners... Jaylon is fast and plays bigger than he is. O'Keefe is fast. I think the receiving corps can be one of the best in the country."

He did see parts of UCF's win against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"I watched a little bit of it," Hudson said. "I know O'Keefe had a good game. That showed me they can compete with anybody in the country. Florida is a SEC school with a lot of good athletes."

Right now, Hudson is slated to wear No. 2 this season though his preferred number has always been No. 5 (he was wearing a 5 pendant at the press conference). At UCF, the No. 5 currently belongs to running back Isaiah Bowser.

"Me and Zay, we're really cool, but I'm trying to talk him out of (No. 5)," Hudson said. "He's wishy washy. He's like, 'I'm gonna give it to you' one day and the next day he doesn't want to give it to you."

Hudson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.





