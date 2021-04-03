UCFSports - WR Marcus Peterson high on UCF, planning official visit

UCF is among the finalists for one of the best wide receivers in Florida.

Lake City (Fla.) Columbia's Marcus Peterson revealed his final six late Saturday, a group that includes the Knights, Miami, Florida State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Kansas.

"I like UCF a lot," Peterson said. "They had actually offered me a while back and forgot to post it."

Peterson said he'll be in Orlando later this summer for UCF's star-studded official visit weekend the weekend of June 11-13.

"So far the relationship is going good," Peterson said. "I talk to Kam Martin a lot and have gotten to speak to coach (Darrell) Wyatt and Gus (Malzahn) a couple times too. The UCF fans show crazy love on social media too."

As a junior, Peterson caught 19 passes for 286 yards and seven touchdowns. That was mostly early in the season as Peterson moved to quarterback for the latter half of the year. He also carried the ball 50 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Peterson is the type of big, physical receiver UCF wants for their offense.

"UCF is telling me there's a lot of ways for them to use me and get the ball in my hands," Peterson said.

Some schools are recruiting Peterson as a future tight end. He would prefer to remain at receiver, which is where UCF is recruiting him to play.

"I have worked a lot on my route running, because that's what you need (at the next level)," Peterson told Rivals in an earlier interview. "I've watched a lot of videos of my favorite NFL player Julio Jones and his route running. I learned from him, took what he gave and did my thing with it."





