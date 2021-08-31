WR Quan Lee commits: 'UCF is where I can blow it up in college football'

UCF's recruiting class continues to add star power.

Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz wide receiver Quan Lee is the latest to jump on board, announcing his commitment Tuesday night in a video announcement posted by the Gainesville Sun.

Previously committed to Miami, Lee made multiple visits to UCF in June including an official visit the weekend of June 18.

In the video feature, Lee explains some of his life struggles before revealing his decision.

"In seventh, eighth grade that's when it really clicked for me I can be pretty good at this thing," Lee said. "Growing up, I was bad. In and out of alternative schools. I didn't know where my place was. What's my purpose in being here? I was always in trouble. Suspended. I had to change. I knew what kind of person I was, what kind of player I was. I knew that wasn't me."

He said his attitude completely changed once he got to high school.

"My parents motivated me a lot," Lee said. "I never saw them give up. I've seen them go days without food. When times get hard, money gets low, but I never saw them give up. That motivated me. I gotta go.

"My brother played college football. Ralph Webb. He played at Vanderbilt. That was a big part. Kind of watching him go through that whole process. If he can do it, I can do it too.

"Being from Gainesville, not a lot of guys get highly recruited. They may get small D2 offers, but very few get D1 offers. With me, I always knew I was different. Even though I was committed to Miami and all that, (UCF) was a school that kept at me. They never got ghosted on me. They always showed love. I feel like this is a school where I can blow it up in college football. This is it for me. I'm all in."

In the video, Lee reveals his choice while wielding a sword.

"In life we all face obstacles," Lee said. "We all fail in life at some point. I"ve been doubted my whole life. I've been counted out. I've ignored the hype and just worked. That's all I knew, was work. I knew I was different growing up. I wanted better for myself. I knew I had to stand out. My mama always said when one door closes, another one opens. With that being said, I would like to announce once a Florida boy, always a Florida boy. Charge On."

Lee received a recent offer from Michigan and also had offers from the likes of Pitt, WVU, GT, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.

He becomes UCF's 12th overall commitment in the 2022 class and the ninth from Florida. With the pledge, UCF is now No. 46 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings.









