WR Ryan O'Keefe likes energy on first day of spring, impressed with QBs

Ryan O'Keefe, the MVP of the Gasparilla Bowl, returns as UCF's top receiver in 2022. The senior from Texas spoke about the first day of spring practice and offered a few observations.

How different does a first day of practice feel like in year two of Gus Malzahn?

"I feel like we're more bought in. We know what to expect from Coach Gus. We know what to expect when it comes to practice. I feel like the energy this spring has been a lot better than last year just because we see the talent we got. We see we can build something special. At the end of the day, we all understand we have to put in the work on the field."

How is QB Mikey Keene looking?

"Mikey is a dog. He's got that in him. He wants to be the best. He wants the best for us. He wants the best for himself. He wants the best for the team. That leadership and him growing into a leader has been a big jump for him. Just from practice today, he was encouraging guys, flying around and doing his thing. He's grown a lot."

O'Keefe said "JG" (Jaylon Griffin) and Kobe Hudson had good first days.

How good can the offense be this year?

"I think we can be really good. Like I said, it comes down to what we do on the field. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't work with each other, it's just talent."

What does Kobe Hudson (Auburn transfer) bring to the wide receivers?

"Kobe is another dog. He's got it in him. He wants the ball. He's a go-getter. He's a grinder. He's passionate about football. It was great to see him on the field with us."

On winter workouts, O'Keefe said they "fed off the energy" from the Florida win, making them "hungry." Personally, he gained 10 pounds and feels bigger, stronger and faster. "Coach Dawson did an unbelievable job. We bought in as a group."

As for that Gasparilla Bowl, O'Keefe said they've "moved on" and are now "on to bigger and better things."

I asked Ryan what he would say was the "highlight" of the practice and he name-dropped true freshman Thomas Castellanos.

"That player that probably stood out to me at practice was Thomas Castellanos getting loose in the backfield. He showed some moves. He can run a little bit... It was like he was in high school again. It surprised me. It was impressive."

Ryan then added a bit more of his observations of Castellanos, who enrolled in January.

"I feel like since he's been here he's grown a lot. He's got confidence. As a young guy, he's got confidence. I like to see that. He plays with a swag."







