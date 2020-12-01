UCFSports - Zyin Thomas finds perfect fit with UCF

UCF has been on the search for defensive linemen and they got a big one last week in Zyin Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic.

Thomas committed to the staff last Tuesday and officially announced his decision on Thanksgiving.

"I really liked how UCF is committing to being to a top defensive line," Thomas said. "That really stood out to me. I love their defense. They run a 4-3 and that's my favorite defense to run. It's close to home. I don't have to travel that far. It's a good school and a real good fit. They have the major I like too."

He's looking at a business major with a focus on either finance or accounting.

Thomas' recruiter is also his future position coach, Shane Burnham. The communication started to intensify during the summer.

"We just talked a lot about football at first, about my team, stuff like that," Thomas said. "Once my senior season started, he said he liked what he was seeing, my physicality and things that I can do. I have a good relationship with Coach Shane. We talk every couple days. We built that bond. I feel comfortable with him."

The NCAA hasn't allowed visits this year due to the pandemic, so Thomas learned about UCF in other ways.

"We were doing Zoom calls, (Burnham) also sent me videos about the campus," Thomas said. "I was watching the games on TV, so I feel I got a pretty good look."

Thomas also understood he could have a chance to make an immediate impact.

"Coach Burnham sent me what should be their 2021 depth chart," Thomas said. "There's a few open spots. Hopefully I can come in, work hard and start early. That's my goal."

Thomas surprised the staff last week when he said he was ready to make the commitment.

"Coach Shane was planning to call me, we were going to go over some highlights," Thomas said. "I had already decided I wanted to commit. So I thought, why wait? I texted him and said I'm ready to commit. He FaceTimed me after that. All the coaches were there in the background. They were all cheering and passing the phone around. I talked to a bunch of different coaches. They were all congratulating me and welcoming me."

His family is also supportive.

"My family is extremely excited," Thomas said. "One of my brothers lives in Orlando and actually went to UCF. A lot of our family got together for Thanksgiving and all my brothers came to the house. He was giving me some intel about UCF. My whole family, grandmother, uncles, everybody, they were all excited."

Thomas said his final decision came down to UCF and Pittsburgh.

"I just felt a really strong bond with UCF," he said. "That probably weighed into it the most."

Thomas has spent his entire high school career on the defensive line. He played nose guard as a freshman at Boynton Beach High School before transferring to Atlantic as a sophomore. He played both inside and outside during his 10th and 11th grade season, when he as a bit more "skinny" but he's exclusively played the three-technique spot as a senior. He says he's now 285 pounds.

Thomas says he had the opportunity to graduate early and enroll at a college in January, but thinks he will finish out the spring and report next summer.

He is UCF's second 2021 defensive line commit, joining Matthew Alexander.

Early signing day is Wednesday, Dec. 16.



