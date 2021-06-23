Boom! OL Caden Kitler commits to UCF

Plano (Tex.) John Paul II offensive lineman Caden Kitler committed to UCF on Wednesday to become the Knights' fifth overall pledge in the 2022 class.

Kitler, who had been favoring UCF since he was offered in March, visited campus this past weekend. He raved about the coaching staff and academic program among other things in an interview Monday with UCFSports.com.

His other finalist was Boise State, where he had visited just prior to UCF. He also took an official visit to Memphis earlier in the month.

UCF is recruiting Kitler to play center.

Kitler joins a commitment list that also includes fellow offensive lineman Miguel Maldonado, quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Griffin.



