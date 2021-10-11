Boone WR Aidan Mizell loves the Bounce House

Among the up and coming players in the Orlando area is Boone wide receiver Aidan Mizell.

The Class of 2023 prospect, who was recently ranked No. 20 in the Orlando Sentinel's Central Florida Super 60, visited UCF over the weekend to attend the ECU game.

"It was great," Mizell said in a text. "What stood out the most was the atmosphere during the game. I love the Bounce House."

Through his first five games, the 6-foot-2 Mizell has 538 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Mizell, who is waiting on his first offer, has UCF and several other schools beginning to take notice.





