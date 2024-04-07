UCF has picked up a commitment from a fast-rising defensive line prospect.

Ryshawn Perry, a defensive tackle from Newton High School in Covington, Ga., pledged to the Knights Sunday a day after his unofficial visit.

The Defensive Player of the Year for his region, Perry had offers from the likes of Auburn, Oklahoma, Maryland, Ole Miss and others. He had just visited Auburn last week.

Ryshawn the younger brother of former UCF player Koby Perry, who played for the Knights in 2022 after transferring from Austin Peay.

UCF's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 15 nationally.



