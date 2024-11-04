UCF OC Tim Harris leads Knights to offensive explosion vs. Arizona

UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. assumed play-calling duties last week and Gus Malzahn's decision paid off in big fashion with the Knights destroying Arizona to the tune of 56 points and 602 total yards. A big reason for that was going with Dylan Rizk at quarterback, who inexplicably was fourth string just a few weeks ago. On Sunday night, Harris looked back on the Arizona game, the big night from Rizk, Jacoby Jones and much more.