UCF OC Tim Harris leads Knights to offensive explosion vs. Arizona

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling
RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors
UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com
It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week
Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.
New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment
Tim Harris Jr.'s offensive coordinator title no longer has an asterisk attached.
UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. assumed play-calling duties last week and Gus Malzahn's decision paid off in big fashion with the Knights destroying Arizona to the tune of 56 points and 602 total yards. A big reason for that was going with Dylan Rizk at quarterback, who inexplicably was fourth string just a few weeks ago. On Sunday night, Harris looked back on the Arizona game, the big night from Rizk, Jacoby Jones and much more.
