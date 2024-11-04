UCF OC Tim Harris leads Knights to offensive explosion vs. Arizona

Advertisement

in other news

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.

External content
 • Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.

Premium content
 • Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.

 • Brandon Helwig
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Helwig
New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment

New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment

Tim Harris Jr.'s offensive coordinator title no longer has an asterisk attached.

 • Brandon Helwig

in other news

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.

External content
 • Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.

Premium content
 • Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.

 • Brandon Helwig
Published Nov 4, 2024
UCF OC Tim Harris leads Knights to offensive explosion vs. Arizona
circle avatar
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Publisher
Twitter
@ucfsports
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. assumed play-calling duties last week and Gus Malzahn's decision paid off in big fashion with the Knights destroying Arizona to the tune of 56 points and 602 total yards. A big reason for that was going with Dylan Rizk at quarterback, who inexplicably was fourth string just a few weeks ago. On Sunday night, Harris looked back on the Arizona game, the big night from Rizk, Jacoby Jones and much more.

UCF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement