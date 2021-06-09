Edgewater four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. has 'amazing' visit to UCF

UCF welcomed one of the best players in Florida to campus on Wednesday.

Cedric Baxter Jr., a Class of 2023 running back from Edgewater High School, spent last Saturday participating in UCF's 7-on-7 tournament but wanted to return as soon as possible for the full unofficial visit experience.

He spent the entire morning and early afternoon touring the school and athletic facilities.

"(Running backs) Coach (Tim) Harris, (assistant running backs) Coach Kam Martin and R.J. Harvey showed me around," Baxter said.

R.J. Harvey, a star quarterback at Edgewater in the Class of 2019, spent his freshman season at Virginia and before transferring to UCF last summer. He was one of the standouts of spring practice and scored two touchdowns in the spring game.

"I didn't get to play with R.J. but we're real tight," Baxter said. "We talk on the daily. R.J. said he loves it there. He said I should really consider UCF because it's nice being close to home."

What did Baxter like the most?

"The main thing that stood out was the atmosphere," Baxter said. "It was just a real good, real cool vibe. Everybody was real cool. The people were great."

That obviously includes Harris and Malzahn, who Baxter is continuing to build a relationship with.

"I've been talking to Coach Harris for a while," Baxter said. "We talk every week, so it was cool to finally see him face to face. It was nice meeting Coach Malzahn too. I know he's accomplished so much. I think he's the only coach in college football to beat Nick Saban three times."

Baxter got a pretty nice compliment as well.

"Coach Malzahn was telling me about a running back he had at Auburn, Kerryon Johnson, and said that I remind him so much of him. That was cool. I already knew about him and saw him play, so I know how good he was."

Baxter, who was previously committed to Florida State, has a long list of offers that include Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and many others.

"UCF is very high on my board," Baxter said. "Always have been."

As an Orlando native, Baxter said he's always had a lot of respect for the hometown team.

"They know how to win," he said.

He has a busy month ahead with visits planned to Georgia Tech (June 10), Florida State (June 13), Florida (June 14), Texas (June 15), Texas A&M (June 16) and LSU (June 17).





