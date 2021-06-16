Elite DL Gabe Brownlow-Dindy visits UCF

Lakeland (Fla.) defensive end Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, the No. 4 rated prospect in Florida, spent the afternoon on campus touring facilities and getting acquainted with coaches.

Brownlow-Dindy, who has offers from virtually every school in the country, visited Oklahoma unofficially last weekend and has upcoming official visits to Texas A&M and Ohio State.

"I plan to commit at the Under Armour All-American game, so I am in no rush," Brownlow-Dindy told Rivals earlier this spring. "I am working to get it down to four, then I will focus on those schools until I commit. I am looking for a lot of things in the school for me, but a couple of big things are position and coaching staffs. I want to play defensive end, and some schools like me at defensive tackle. I also want to play for a staff that acts as a group and is not too vulgar."

UCF hasn't signed a Lakeland High School player since Jimmy Fryzel in 1999, but Gus Malzahn and staff have made recruiting the powerhouse program a priority. The Knights already have a commitment from offensive tackle Miguel Maldonado and remain in the hunt for defensive end Keahnist Thompson, who recently visited for Bounce House Weekend.

UCF has welcomed additional Lakeland prospects to campus this month, including top 2023 talent Dontay Joiner, Kamaurri McKinley, Twan Wilson and Daidren Zipperer, plus another group returned Tuesday to participate in the Prospect Camp.

Brownlow-Dindy is the latest in a long line of highly-rated prospects to visit. Bounce House Weekend was a star-studded affair with more than 30 top 2022 and 2023 players in attendance, while dozens more have visited unofficially.





