Former Alabama guard announces transfer to UCF
UCF's back court is getting some immediate help for next season.
Dazon Ingram, who spent the last four years at Alabama, announced on Wednesday that he will transfer to UCF for his final year of eligibility.
"After many conversations and prayers, I have made a decision where I will play my last year of college basketball," Ingram wrote in an Instagram post. "I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. Thanks to my family for the endless support. Mostly thank God for the ability to have a choice. I'm ready to work hard and close this chapter. I will start the final chapter of my college career under Coach (Johnny) Dawkins and his staff. Today I will commit to UCF."
Ingram was named Alabama's "Mr. Basketball" during his senior year at Theodore High School near Mobile. He also visited Wichita State, Houston and UAB before committing to Alabama in late 2014.
He saw an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, starting the first seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.
As a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, Ingram was named Alabama's "Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year" as the team leader in assists (3.3 apg), steals (0.9 spg) and three-point field goal percentage (.429) and was second in scoring (10.6 ppg).
During his redshirt sophomore season in 2017-18, Ingram continued with a primary role, starting in 33 of 35 games, averaging 9.7 points a game.
Ingram shuffled in and out of the starting lineup this past season, starting in 19 of the 32 games he played, averaging 7.1 points.
With Terrell Allen transferring out of UCF, it is expected Ingram will step into the vacant point guard role alongside incoming freshman Tony Johnson.
"I felt like I connected well with the coaches there," Ingram told AL.com of his decision to transfer to UCF. "I feel like they had my best interest at heart and knew the situation that I was coming from. I feel like they will help me reach my dream and help develop me as a player and build my confidence."
According to AL.com, Ingram also considered Western Kentucky and got a late call from Ohio State but had already decided on the Knights.
UCF played Alabama in each of the past two seasons, winning both games. Ingram scored six points with four assists in the 2017 game in Tuscaloosa and scored five points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the November 2018 game in Orlando.
Ingram is UCF's first transfer pickup this season and may not be the last. The Knights are hoping to land former William & Mary and Oviedo standout Matt Milon, who is visiting this week. Milon averaged 13 points this past season and was incredibly proficient from long range, connecting on 89-of-222 three point attempts (40 percent). According to Jeff Goodman, Milon is also considering Virginia Tech, Charlotte and Illinois.
Last week, UCF signed three players to National Letters of Intent: Prep school point guard Tony Johnson and junior college players Avery Diggs and Moses Bol. That trio joined high school guard Darin Green Jr., who signed last November.
After Ingram's transfer commitment, UCF has two remaining scholarships for next season.