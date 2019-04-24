UCF's back court is getting some immediate help for next season.

Dazon Ingram, who spent the last four years at Alabama, announced on Wednesday that he will transfer to UCF for his final year of eligibility.

"After many conversations and prayers, I have made a decision where I will play my last year of college basketball," Ingram wrote in an Instagram post. "I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. Thanks to my family for the endless support. Mostly thank God for the ability to have a choice. I'm ready to work hard and close this chapter. I will start the final chapter of my college career under Coach (Johnny) Dawkins and his staff. Today I will commit to UCF."

Ingram was named Alabama's "Mr. Basketball" during his senior year at Theodore High School near Mobile. He also visited Wichita State, Houston and UAB before committing to Alabama in late 2014.

He saw an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, starting the first seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, Ingram was named Alabama's "Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year" as the team leader in assists (3.3 apg), steals (0.9 spg) and three-point field goal percentage (.429) and was second in scoring (10.6 ppg).

During his redshirt sophomore season in 2017-18, Ingram continued with a primary role, starting in 33 of 35 games, averaging 9.7 points a game.

Ingram shuffled in and out of the starting lineup this past season, starting in 19 of the 32 games he played, averaging 7.1 points.