South Sumter four-star safety Rashad Johnson has been a frequent visitor to UCF over the last year and he returned on Monday with his friend and teammate, George Mullins. The duo are high-priority targets for the Knights in the Class of 2025.

"I've visited UCF a lot," Johnson said. "I was there a couple times last summer and went to a few games. This time we got to meet Coach Gus (Malzahn) in his office. We saw the campus, stuff like that. Took pictures. Chilled for a little while and met with the coaches that are recruiting us."

Johnson said he's developing a great relationship with defensive coordinator Addison Williams.