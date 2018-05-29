UCFSports.com

To say Greg Lovelady is disappointed may be an understatement. Not so much by the NCAA Tournament reveal on Monday - UCF's second-year head coach knew going in they'd likely fall on the wrong side of the bubble - but more on the frustration of not living up to potential. Lovelady said prior to the season he felt the 2018 squad may be one of the most talented teams he's coached, but results fell way short of expectations. Lovelady, who is always candid and thoughtful in his interviews, didn't hold back in his 20-minute interview with the media on Tuesday morning. "One, you feel bummed for Logan (Heiser), Hep (Eric Hepple), (Nick) McCoy and Max (Wood), that they don't get to finish their careers off with the way they wanted," Lovelady said. "Secondly, you feel bad for all the people, the Luke Hamblins and Eli Putnams of the world who did such a great job last year of putting ourselves on the map and laying the foundation. Just embarrassed that we let those guys down. Just let the fans down. "It's just frustrating. You've got to do a lot of looking in the mirror though. It starts with me. I just didn't do a good enough job this year. We severely, severely, severely underachieved. At the end of the day, that's on me. Just didn't do a good enough job to reach the guys for them to understand how important games were and what we needed to do to match the expectations and the talent that we had. Just frustrating to leave a team talented like that on the field. Just didn't do enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. "At the end of the day, that's on us. We didn't do enough. You can say whatever you want to say about what our metrics were, but at the end of the day we didn't do enough where the committee had no other choice than to put us in the tournament. Like I said, it was a frustrating year from day one. We just never turned the corner like I had hoped." Lovelady didn't know whether a win in the conference tournament would have made a difference, especially because the committee said they were the fourth team out. They were still going to be short of 40 wins. "That's a huge number," Lovelady said. "40 wins and top 40 RPI, the committee has never left you out.. We should have never been in that situation. We dropped too many games throughout the course of the year we felt we should have won. We just didn't show up or didn't play to our expectations. At the end of the day, that ended up costing us." This wasn't the first time Lovelady brought up 2017 seniors Luke Hamblin and Eli Putnam as sorely-missed leaders, which seemed to hint on the lack of leadership from this year's team. "It was huge. We just had very limited leadership. Vocally, just the way they go about their business. Again, we had a lot of new players and that plays into it a little bit. Last year our best players were just really, really good leaders. We just didn't have enough leadership. We had too much drama I felt like in the clubhouse and just external things like the draft that became the focal point too much instead of just the team. The year before we don't have the talent. Luke Hamblin had no desire to play professional baseball. He wanted UCF to be really, really good. He wanted to leave his legacy here. He cared about winning. So when the other things become the forefront of people's agendas or mindsets, you lose sight of what is supposed to be the No. 1 thing which is us winning games and the other stuff being a result. Our success leads to your success in the draft. That kind of stuff. I don't think that was the way things went this year."

UCF won the American Athletic Conference Championship in Lovelady's first season in 2017. UCFSports.com

Lovelady hoped they would "turn the corner" at some point during the season, but it never really happened. He brought up positives like Dallas Beaver and Ray Alejo, who made significant improvements throughout the course of the season to become the team's "best players" at the end of the year. Was it the most challenging year for him as a head coach? "Probably. You look back at it and it's obviously the most frustrating year because I thought this was the most talented team I've ever had. To not live up to our own personal expectations. Me personally, I'm going to take a lot of fault for this. I'm going to put a lot of this on my own and that's going to bother me because at the end of the day that's my job. To get the most out of this team and I didn't do that. I've got to learn from this and look in the mirror and figure out better ways to motivate and to get guys to believe. And change some things, whether it's recruiting wise or culturally in doing different things. Dynamic changes, whether it's the draft or the junior college stuff and not having guys here for three or four years all the time. I've got to come up with different ways to coach and get the same results that I want." Lovelady alluded to a point I was about to bring up anyway - the fine line between recruiting JUCOs to win now vs. building for the future with high school depth. Given the high school baseball recruiting cycle, Lovelady explained going the JUCO route early was really out of necessity. "The long term goal is never to be JUCO dominant," he said. "You try to utilize the JUCO spots as a spot-filler or a role-filler. Like, we're one guy away and we don't want a freshman. You bring them in and it's a lot easier. That's what we did at Wright State. We were signing one, two or three junior college kids a year. It was more like, 'We have a huge need at shortstop,' and where are we going to find the best one. We'd probably find it in junior college vs. a high school kid at this point. "With recruiting the way it is when I got the job, really the 2019 recruiting class which means they won't be here until the 2020 baseball season, was the first class that we really recruited with a fair level playing field as everybody else. The guys that were freshmen here were either committed here or what was left over. Some of those guys are really good and that's not a bad thing. Just in terms of us trying to get the high school (recruits) and continue that, we felt like the 2019 class is our first class we feel like we have all the kids that we chose that we got a fair shake with everybody else in the country. We weren't picking what was left over kind of thing. "It's kind of hard to get out of the JUCO mode and into the high school mode until you get those recruits in. That slows that process down. I think in four or five years, the goal would be to sign 90 percent high school kids and 10 percent JUCO kids. You have the draft that plays into it. Are the high school kids you do sign, are they going to show up? It definitely makes our sport, to me, the most difficult sport as a coach in terms of recruiting because we have our own players that can leave and we have our junior college and freshmen that might not even show up. It makes it a lot more difficult to plan and build and do those types of things. You just got to get the right mix and get the right guys. "At the end of the day, it's not the junior college kids' fault that we didn't do well. There's just as much fault with the kids who have been here two or three years that didn't do enough in terms of leadership wise to allow us to have the success that we needed."

Lovelady recognized Dallas Beaver for his strong finish to the season. UCFSports.com