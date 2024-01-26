UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was blunt during a Friday press conference to cover recent staff changes that includes the addition of Tim Harris Jr. as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and new strength coach Anthony Kincy.

"Bottom line, we went 6-7 and that's unacceptable," Malzahn said. "So I evaluated everything. We've made some changes that I really feel good about moving forward."

Here's everything he had to say:

Opening statement:

"First of all, we've got three of our players (here today) that had a chance to go the NFL, that chose to come back. They'll be up here in just a minute and you'll be able to ask them any questions and if anybody wants to individually get with them, they can.

"RJ Harvey, our running back, obviously had a big-time year. Really one of the better running backs, really, in all of college football. Kobe Hudson had a big-time year. He's one of the better receivers in all of college football, he chose to come back. And Ricky Barber, I feel like he's one of the better defensive linemen in college football. I'm really excited for those three guys.

"Just big picture, kind of like I told you before, that after the season I was in an evaluation mode. Bottom line, we went 6-7 and that's unacceptable.

"So I evaluated everything. We've made some changes that I really feel good about moving forward. Obviously, our defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, is a guy that was at Oklahoma the last two years. We were at Auburn together when we won a National Championship. I'm very excited to bring Ted and his experience and expertise in.

"Addison Williams is going to be in charge of our secondary and he is our associate head coach. Those two are working extremely well together, so I feel really good about our defense.

"Yesterday, you saw where I hired Tim Harris as our new offensive coordinator. Tim is a guy that knows me well. He knows our offense well. He is one of the best teachers and coaches that I've been around. So really excited to bring him back with everything he has to offer.

"Darin (Hinshaw) is going to be our co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He did an unbelievable job with John Rhys (Plumlee) last year and developed him. I think everybody saw that.

"I'm excited to have those two guys with me. As far as play calling, it will be a collaborative deal with me and Tim and then Darin will also have some influence with that. I'm really excited about our offense moving forward with that group.

"Anthony Kincy is our new strength coach. I'm really excited about Anthony. Anthony's a former player of mine. He was at Auburn with me when we went to the National Championship game. He ended up being our No. 2 guy before we left. He was with Tennessee the last couple years and he's just off to a great start. Our players are really responding with the culture and everything that goes with it.

"There's a lot of changes, but I think it's really good changes. I really feel good about where we're at. The bottom line is we're improving in every area. So that's what we've been doing and I'm really excited about that."

When you got the job here a few years ago you said you would always in essence be offensive coordinator and call plays. I know you made the tough decision a year ago to hand off those duties. You said a lot of coaches in college football were doing the same thing. Why did you decide you needed to go back to being in control of the offense?

"Bottom line, my job is to do whatever's best for our team to win and be successful. And about halfway through the year, I felt like I need to be a lot more involved. Just for the identity of our team, the identity of our offense, the discipline, everything that goes with that. So that's my job and that's what I'm doing and we will operate differently next year."

You talked about play calling being a collaborative effort with you, Tim and Darin. Do you anticipate doing the majority of the play calling?

"I mean obviously I'm the head coach and we're going to operate in a matter where Tim will be a big help and he'll be a big part. That's the way I've done it all the way back with Rhett Lashlee and everybody as far as that goes. So we'll operate that way. And I will say this, Darin will still have influence. Look, we threw the ball down the field really well compared to what we did the year before. You look at what he did with John Rhys Plumlee and his expertise as a quarterback. So I feel really good about moving forward. I'll be the point person. I'll put it that way."

Aside from 6-7 and being below .500, what from last season was unacceptable?

"Well 6-7, I think that's where it starts. You've got to understand, I've been real fortunate. I've never lost in my life and had a losing season. You finally do that and you evaluate yourself as a head coach. I know how to win. And obviously last year was totally unacceptable and that's where it starts.

"I mean this is a championship type program and to have a losing record is unacceptable. So you evaluate yourself first as a head coach, which I did and made the proper adjustments where that won't happen again and we'll be better next year. I will promise you that."

There were a couple games last year that slipped out of your hand. How are preparing to prevent that from happening?

"All these changes that I made. That's how we're going to correct some of the things that we had last year."

You said it was halfway through last year that was about the time you needed to get more involved. What were you seeing from a trend perspective that made you want to be more hands on?

"Really big picture is we were in a losing streak, but we weren't playing very clean football in my opinion. Whether it's penalties, discipline, everything that goes with it, and just trying to get your whole team to get on the same page. So that was the No. 1 thing. Like I said, my job is to do whatever it takes to help our team be successful. And at that point I felt real strong that's what I needed to do and that's what I did."

You obviously have experience working with Tim Harris in your first two years here. Why was it a priority for you to go recruit to come back to UCF essentially?

"Well, he's valuable in a lot of different areas. First of all, like I said earlier, he's one of the better football coaches and teachers that I've coached with. And then somebody that's familiar with me and familiar with how we operate offensively. We're on the same page with that. He's a great recruiter, I think everybody knows that. But probably his biggest gift is just his ability to develop relationships with players. And he's really, really special in that area."

Coach, obviously you've dealt with a large amount of injuries since your time here. What does a new strength coach bring to that?

"I think more than anything, he played for me. He has been a strength coach for me. So I think more than anything it's just that continuity, everything from top to bottom. He's with our players more than anybody else. So just the culture we're developing, everything that goes through that. Talking to our players, you can ask them. I mean, just how they feel after two or three weeks. He's really good. He's one of the rising stars, I think, in really all of college football in that area and I know exactly what we're getting."

Tim's experience has been coaching running backs at the collegiate level to this point. What makes him the right fit to coach wide receivers?

"So I'll take you back. Tim was a head coach in high school. My experience is some of the best teachers and coaches I've ever been around, even as I've been in college, were high school coaches. I think he won a National Championship as a head coach, so he's used to coaching everything. It doesn't matter, you could put him with the quarterbacks, you could put him with the receivers, you could put him with the tight ends. He's a great coach. So really, that's what stood out to me and I will promise you our receivers will take that next step."

You mentioned you won a National Championship with Ted Roof. You worked with Tim Harris before. What is about these people that you want them on your coaching staff and how does that help you?

"I think anytime you don't meet expectations and you go back with people you're familiar with, that you've won together with, you know exactly what you're getting. You know how they're thinking. They know how you're thinking and everything that goes with that.

"And then guys that we've won championships with. So you're exactly right. That's how we're putting the piece of the puzzle together. That was a big part of my evaluation on what we needed to do to take that next step and have a good season next year."



