UCFSports - Isaiah Bowser and UCF a 'perfect fit'

UCF has been lacking a bigger running back that can punish defenses. That's about to change.

Isaiah Bowser, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound power back who spent the last three years at Northwestern, recently committed to Gus Malzahn as a graduate transfer.

"UCF was telling me how they don't really have a bigger guy like me in the running back room," Bowser said. "They're looking to bring somebody in who's bigger and plays a more downhill physical style of football. That's what Coach Malzahn wants to have, so it sounded like a perfect fit for me. I was exactly what they're looking for."

Malzahn was hired by UCF in mid-February and finalized his staff about nine days later. That's around the time they made contact with Bowser, who was committed to Miami (Ohio) at the time. He's a native of Sidney, Ohio, which is to the north of Dayton.

"I've always known about Coach Malzahn," Bowser said. "He's a great coach in college football. Everybody knows who he is. He reached out to me and let me know they were interested. That first conversation was great. He was telling me about the running backs he's coached in the past and the success they had. That's a big thing for me. I'm trying to come in and have a good season so I can eventually play in the NFL. That was very appealing to me, knowing he's coached so many NFL players. He knows what it takes to get there.

"I then started talking a lot to the running backs coach, Coach (Tim) Harris (Jr.). We built a real strong relationship. I really like what he has planned for me this season. I'm just real excited to get down there."

The coaches were a draw, but Bowser said he loved everything else about UCF too.

"I definitely knew about UCF," Bowser said. "They've been very successful over the last five years or so. It's been a program on the rise. They've been going great. That was definitely intriguing to me. I'm excited to be a part of it now and hopefully keep the train rolling.

"Being in Florida is exciting too. The first thing I think about is the weather. I'm used to playing in the cold weather and not knowing whether it's going to be snowing, raining or windy. That'll be cool, just going into a different environment."